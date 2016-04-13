MG MGB 1979

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MG B Cabriolet 1979 fully original 15.400 miles from new Fully original, very good condition, 1979 MGB Cabriolet. 2 owners car, the last one since 1993. 15.400 miles driven from new. Everything is still original on the car. With wire wheels and overdrive. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.