MG MGB 1977

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MGB 1977 British Racing Green fully restored Minilite wheels 1977 fully restored MBG roadster in the colour British Racing Green. The fully revised 1798 cc 95 hp engine makes this a fantastic driving car. This popular english classic car has Minilite wheels and a wooden steering wheel. A very beautiful and marvellous driving car. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

    409844
    For sale
    MG > B
    1977
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

