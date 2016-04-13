loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB 1975

Photos Map

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MG B Cabriolet body off restored as new Perfect fully restored 1975 MGB convertible. The car has been fully restored in 2015 and driven 50 km since then. Complete photoreport of the restoration is available. Everything on this car is new. Engine and gearbox revised, new wire harness, new paint, new chrome, new leather etc. Colour British Racing Green, beige leather interior, overdrive, chrome wire wheels. Car in topcondition. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mg mgb 1975 green leather overdrive restored b rwd 2wd

key Facts

  Ad ID
    409934
  Ad type
    For sale
  Category
    MG > B
  Year
    1975
