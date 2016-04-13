loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB 1974

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MGB Roadster 1974 overdrive body off restored This 1974 MGB convertible is fully restored by us in 2014 and is in new condition because of that. The colour British Racing Green is a beautiful combination with the beige leather interior and the luxurious mohair beige soft top. The fully revised 1798 cc engine with 96 hp is in top condition obviously. The car has overdrive, chrome wire wheels, wooden steering wheel and leather interior. Everything of this MGB is restored which makes it one of the most beautiful MGB’s you come across nowadays. Complete photo report of the restoration is available. This MGB has driven 50 km after restoration. Car has USA title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

