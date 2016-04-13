MG MGB 1971

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MGB Roadster 1971 body off restored european version This European version of the 1971 MGB cabriolet with the steel dashboard with the old meters is fully body off restored. Everything has been done. The 1798 cc engine with 96 hp is fully revised and is in a marvellous condition ofcourse. This car has a.o. chrome wire wheels and a wooden steering wheel. This is a beautifully restored MGB ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.