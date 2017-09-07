MG MGB 1.8 Roadster 1968

car description

Stunning MG B Roadster in British Racing Green with luxury black leather interior, this car has had a full restoration and full respray including new chrome wire wheels with new tyres, the engine has been rebuilt and has been fully restored and has only covered 4000 miles, the tonneau cover and fold away hood is in new condition,British Motor Industry Heritage shell with the Heritage Trust certificate, all manuals from new, new custom made car cover to keep the dust off, this car looks and drive great and has to be one of the best examples out there, the over hauled gearbox changing gear just as it should be overdrive in 3rd and 4th, please feel free to give me a call to discuss any details and to arrange a viewing and test drive as this car has to be seen to be appreciated, we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, nationwide delivery can be arranged, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, we have been rated as a five star Auto Trader Dealer, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted.