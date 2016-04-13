MG - B Tourer Ltd. Edition - 1979

car description

This MG B was delivered in 1979 and is one from the very last version, built for the US market. From 1979 to 1980, the US importer supplied another 6,668 MG B units with a special Limited Edition kit before the entire production of MGs at British Leyland came to an end. These Limited Edition units are always black, they have a chrome luggage rack and also feature a plaque on the dashboard. They are also equipped with a special striping on both sides of the car. The striping was removed at some point in the past, but is included separately. The owner can decide what to do with it. This car came to the Netherlands in 2006 and has since had only one owner. The MG is technically in good condition and drives, steers and brakes just fine. An electric overdrive was also mounted which significantly improves the driving pleasure in terms of shiftings gears. It still has a Dutch periodic vehicle inspection valid until 4/2018. The body and chassis are very neat and also the inside of the car with the black leatherette interior looks fine. It’s obvious the car was never used in wet or bad weather. The MG B has a black canvas top and comes with a bonnet cover (a so-called “bra” in the US) and a black tonneau cover. A beautiful and fun MG from the Limited Edition series and difficult to find in such original condition. The car can be viewed and picked up in Bussum, The Netherlands.