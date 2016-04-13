MG - B roadster - 1964

car description

Brand: MGModel: B roadsterYear of manufacture: 07-02-1964Engine: 1798cc 4 cylinderChassis number: G HN 3L / 31516Odometer reading: 87,274 KMRegistration number: Dutch, JF-60-14Unique! Dutch original, unrestored, matching numbers MG B ''spoon door" with full maintenance history since new, authentic right down to the smallest detail!Delivered new in the Netherlands on 9 March 1964 to BMC importer Molenaar. With many sought after options such as overdrive, spoke wheels, black leather upholstery with white piping, heater, anti-roll bar, Britax safety belts, disc brakes and Kenlowe fan.Only two owners / enthusiasts since new who kept everything, really everything was documented. There is a car log in which all fill ups, repairs and rides are registered from delivery in 1964 to the present day! The last owner has had this MG in his possession for almost 50 years. Only part of the documentation can be seen on the photos! The condition of this magnificent original MGB is perfect, both technically as well as in appearance still in almost the same condition as when the MGB was delivered by BMC importer Molenaar Amersfoort on 9 March 1964. Completely stainless and without an accident. The first owner was a DC-10 Captain of the KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines) who had the car for 4 years. Then the present owner purchased the MG and has owned it for almost 50 years. The two owners took extremely good care of the car and have driven the car extremely well. They did not save on maintenance. Has always been kept in a heated garage and was only used during the summer months.The car drives like new, sheet metal (bodywork), interior, dashboard and chrome work are in perfect condition. Down to the smallest detail original and authentic and never restored. Only the engine with carburettors, starter motor and alternator is overhauled. The paint and soft-top were replaced once in 1976 (naturally original BMC). With log, service booklet, many invoices, jack, all the original covers for the soft-top and tonneau cover.The MG has a recent inspection and valuation report and a publication in the book "Auto Totaal, Engelse sportwagens" on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the MGB.This MG B is fully roadworthy and equipped with new tyres, batteries, petrol pump, brake and clutch pumps, brake calipers and brake cylinders.A magnificent car for a true MG enthusiast who is looking for an original “spoon door”.You won’t find a second copy!Naturally, due to its originality, this MG B has acquired some light signs of wear, see photos.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.