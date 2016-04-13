MG - B Overdrive - 1979

car description

This beautiful very sportive MGB Roadster (38 yr old) with spoke wheels, Overdrive. Drives, brakes and shifts AS NEW, there is no more work to be done. Ready for the road and finished to perfection in every detail. New service, new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection and new valuation report. Very complete.Good and honest MGB from 1979 that is completely restored. Accounts of the last 4 years of more than 10,000 euro Excl. New convertible roof and new short mohair Tonneau and of course the photos of 2014 of the restoration. So well documented in recent years.Paintwork including the welds in a perfect, mint condition without rust or scratches - in a beautiful metallic British Racing Green colour. In 2014 sheet metal has been restored and repainted for well over €3500.00 (account available for inspection).The most sought-after and requested colour for the MGB lovers. This MGB also features:General:- Major service including valves- Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection until 20 August 2019.- New battery- New alternator- new electronic ignition- New wiring harness.- New brake and clutch cylinders- New clutch plates. - Shifts lightly and perfectly- new Power brakes- Revised head. So no lead addition needed anymore-A revised gearbox with Overdrive placed in 2014. Runs perfect.-Folder with accounts and pictures of the restoration. - chassis perfect without prospective costs.. Please see the photo of the chassis.Also many parts replaced that show up in the accounts. It's too much to mention. Hence all set and nothing more.Interior:-Inside all new carpets in the colour black mohair-New door panels-Chairs top with new refills both is (no prolapsed chairs).-Leather sports steering wheel- Beautiful set of Mohair mats.a new Mohair short tonneau as shown on the photo.-Good clean sun visors and almost new mirror.- Fire extinguisher-New trunk trim-Battery on and off switch in the trunk mounted.- In short, a very beautiful interior in which you’ll drive with great pleasure and a smile.Exterior:- As good as new (in mint condition). Original MGB 72-spoke wheels. These are stronger than the 60-spoke wheels. These are sprayed black and therefore not so much maintenance is needed. If desired they can be coated and sandblasted.-Convertible top like new. Is put out in 2014.-New Vredestein Classic tyres mounted in Jan 2017 -Fog lights set.-New all the Chrome-All rubbers are in new condition- New luxury number plates with chrome edges-New Fresh Air grill with Mesh-2 new exterior mirrors L + R- 2 UK badges mounted on the front fenders.-Stainless steel tailgate rack is included. Is provided.-To sum up, a very well-maintained and tight (sleek) exterior.This MGB looks very good and engine in great condition.Bottom hard but also very sleek.New valuation report dated 13 May 2017 by “Maikel de Munnik Taxaties”, at 19,000.00 euros.If you would like to buy a reliable MGB (see valuation, photos and accounts) then this definitely is worth visiting.At sale the MGB will be delivered to your home. In Belgium for a small fee. The car can be visited in Wijk bij Duurstede, Netherlands.