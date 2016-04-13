MG - B met Overdrive - 1972

car description

One of the most sought-after MGB Roadsters (45 years old) with steel dashboard, spoke wheels, overdrive and leather seats. MGB drives, brakes and shifts perfectly - no more work to be done. Ready for the road and finished to perfection in every detail. New service and Dutch periodic vehicle inspection until 8-2018. Very complete. Good and honest MGB from 1972 and most sought after series Original Chrome bumper with typical steel dashboard.Paintwork including the welds in a perfect, mint condition without rust or scratches or dents - in a beautiful Ivory White colour and combined with a beautiful blue interior.This MGB also features:General:- Has had major service including valves.- Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection until August 2018 (in 5 years exempt because of age of 50 years)-Oil cooler and new power brakes-New battery Perfectly running engine without lead addition. Entire engine overhaul 5000 km ago.-Perfectly working Overdrive-Folder with accounts of recent years.- Perfect chassis without any costs in the near future.• New wiring harness.Interior:-Entire carpet replaced in dark blue. Also trunk clad in dark blue-Nice and neat leather seats with head restraints. There are safety belts in the MGB-New armrest and ashtray.-Beautiful mats set of Mohair in dark blue,-Very good long Mohair Tonneau in dark blue with braces (covers half or whole MG). On the photo.- Naturally, equipped with the very beautiful steel dashboard.-Battery switch for on and off.In summary, a very beautiful interior in which you’ll sit and drive with great pleasure and a smile.Exterior:As good as new (in mint condition). Original MGB 72-spoke rims and new Spinners and good Vredestein tires.-Beautiful and undamaged Vinyl top.-All the chrome and all rubbers are in perfect condition. Already appointed with beautiful and perfect Lacquer in new condition.- New luxury number plates with chrome edges- New Fresh Air grille with Mesh- 2 UK badges mounted on the front fenders.-To sum up, a very well-maintained and tight (sleek) exterior.On November 13, 2017 this MGB by Maikel de Munnik Valuations has been appraised at €22,000 Are you looking for a beautiful and good MGB in the colour combination white with dark blue, then this MGB is a good choice. You can feel free to come and watch and do a test drive to see and to feel if it is indeed the choice for you. The car is located in Wijk bij Duurstede, the Netherlands.