car description

MGB GT V8...LE Pewter Grey with Dark Red leather piped Grey, Heritage shell photographic build to customer’s bespoke specification by renowned MG specialist, Equipped with New Heritage shell finished in original MG LE Pewter Grey Metallic, Circa 175 bhp 3500cc V8 Rover Vitesse SD1 specification high compression engine with Rover LT77 5-speed gearbox, High compression cylinder heads, Twin SU HS4 carburettors, 1-2-3 electronic computerised distributor, Original inlet manifold & adapter, Original GTV8 rocker covers, GT V8 air collection box, Oil cooler, Electric fuel pump, Black silicone hoses, Silicone brake fluid, Walnut veneer dashboard, Walnut veneer centre console, 15” Mota-Lita leather steering wheel, V8 interior trim in Dark Red leather, Dash top & crash rail trimmed Dark Red, Twin dash mounted air vents, Centre console trimmed Dark Red, Door caps in Dark Red leather, Armrest trimmed in Dark Red, Dark Red carpet kit, Retro Sound Model One Black/Chrome Radio, Roof mounted ariel, Door sound deadening pads, Early chrome grille, V8 badges, Pilkington Sundym glass, Battery cut off switch, Webasto folding sunroof trimmed in Grey, Chrome bumpers, 3.07:1 final drive rear axle, Bilstein front suspension, Frontline 5-link rear suspension conversion with coil-over struts & panhard rod, Dual circuit brakes, Vented discs, Wilwood 4 pot callipers, Stainless steel exhaust manifolds, Stainless steel exhaust system, 15” Anthracite/Polished rim Minilight alloys, Complete with history/build, Just 2,000 miles have been covered since build.