MGB GT 1970 - restored 2016/17



FULL 12 months MOT

Historic vehicle status – so no tax.



This now beautiful 1970 MGB GT has undergone a ground up restoration/refurb and is now ready for the summer shows and days out.

It is one of the best combinations with black paint, chrome & wire wheels and showing 107,000 miles.

It has undergone a major ground up refurbish / restore with hundreads of weekend and evening hours spent on it culminating in what you see now. There`s has been too much work to list in detail but in brief comprised off -



Underside scraped / wire brushed with only one smallish hole found that needed welding.

Full underseal.

Rear spring bushes replaced.

Brakes front & back replaced with new front calipers / discs / shoes / pipes etc.

New handbrake cable.

Front bushes renewed as necessary. Clutch very good & new master & slave cylinder & pipes.

Engine out & refurbed / painted as necessary.

Head converted to U/L valve seats, skimmed, new valve seals.

New starter motor.

Gearbox fine, flushed and new correct oil filled.

Diff drained and new oil filled.

New Vipertonix electric distributor.

New sports coil, Tri plugs, HT leads,

K&N Filters.

Carbs refurbed, new float valves,neeedles, gaskets etc.

Cooling system flushed, & radiator reverse flushed etc.

New oil service with correct engine oil & filter.

New oil cooler and stainless steel cooler pipes.

Alloy rocker cover.

Stainless steel exhaust with twin pipe back box (sound great)

Original wire wheels, cleaned painted.

Four good tyres with lots of tread.

Paint cleaned & polished.

All chrome good. Bumpers pitted but is period patina really.

Interior good – black with red piping. New front carpets & door cards.

Moto Lita steering wheel.

Boot floor solid with spare wire wheel and original jack.

Fantastic Reg – UPP 92J



The document history is absolutely extensive going back to the 70`s & 80`s with many many previous MOT`S, service receipts, old tax discs etc, etc. Plus see pics ! Plus a small fortune worth of receipts for spares & services paid for to complete my restoration.

The registration plate itself is of value as to buy an “UPP” reg now in the same letter / number format would be in the region of £4000 - £5000 check it out on number plate sites.

She drives well for a 48 year old car but would no doubt further benefit from a professional set up and tune of the carbs.

The car was recently registered with the MG car Club and has an MGCC certificate & plaque in the car with its MGCC registration number.



Very recently MOT`d with no advisories ! And ready to take to the lanes once again.

She is currently `Sorn`d.



She is however 48 years old so is not perfect so please dont expect it to be so, she has had a respray some years ago by a a previous owner which is reasonable but not perfect. There are the usual blemishes to be found, the odd minor dink, etc and the paint could do with a professional mop and detailing and is now probably worth it now she`s back on the road.



She is now a roadworthy great looking car and clearly needs to be seen.



Please contact me for more details of it you wish to view the car.

Thanks