MG - B GT - Overdrive - 1974

This beautiful MGB GT Coupe from June 1974 is in very good condition, with neat spoke rims and spinners, perfect tyres, new paint (2015) and many new chrome parts including a new front bumper and sills. This colour combination is unique! Carmine red in combination with a new (2017) black leather interior and new headlining.This MGB GT Coupe comes from the 3rd Dutch owner, and was imported to the Netherlands in 1987. Exterior: Beautiful very well maintained and technically improved, the paint is excellent and in 2015 it was completely repainted, including engine compartment and trunk.The chrome parts are perfect and it is fitted with beautiful spoke rims, original chrome details, and good hinges and locks. Also fitted with the original Lucas headlights, perfect exhaust, many new rubbers and TEX chrome mirrors.Interior: The interior has a new black carpet set, neat black door panels and two original newly lined black leather seats which were redelivered in 2017. Walnut wood steering wheel (Mota Lita), equipped with radio and original gear knob and new MG set of mats.The interior looks beautiful and new and smells like new. Technique: An MGB GT with Overdrive on the 3rd and 4th gear! The car is fitted with the original 1798cc 4-cylinder engine producing 96 hp and a 4-speed manual transmission. Fully checked in our workshop, was given a full service, it runs and drives perfectly. Has a perfect dynamo, ignition, ignition wires, ignition coil and unleaded cylinder head, the carburettors were adjusted and fitted with new needles, the vehicle has a good working Overdrive. It will include a Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection upon delivery. Details: They are becoming rarer by the day, this GT was maintained and improved by an enthusiast and features a beautiful new Carmine red paint, wire-rims and a beautiful new leather interior. Also equipped with Overdrive which works perfectly, all in all a wonderful MG. The perfect investment.Pick up preferred in Rogat (The Netherlands). Delivery is also possible by appointment. Shipping costs must be paid by the buyer.