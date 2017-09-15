MG -B GT - 1981

car description

I selling customized car .The engine size 1.8.It is only one ,originally designed project with sports sounding exhausts.After renovation it has done less than 1000 miles.The exhausts are build from stainless still in whole.Inside of itthere are three chambers giving specific sound and supplies engine.Every exhaust is connected to two cylinders.ENGINE:new parts:piston rings,valves,bearings,timing chain kit,all gaskets,engine top cover,water pomp.ELECTRIC:alternator,head lamps,halogen lamps,front indicator,electronic distributor,new cables,coil,iridium spark plugs,INTERIOR:new carpet,headlining,true leather seats and steering wheel from Mazda RX8.BODY:welding and painting job faithfully done ,three layers of primer, main pain is metallic and top has two layers of chemically hardenable lake. SUSPENSION:replaced:track rod end,front suspension bush kit,front wheel bearing,front wishbone bushes,front anti roll bar drop,steering rack gaiters,anti roll bar eyelet bushes,FLOOR:conservancyWHEELS:BRAKES:master cylinders,brakes pipes.Car was used only for classic car shows events.After renovation car has done only 500 miles.MOT till 29 May 2018.Full history.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Bridgewater, UK.