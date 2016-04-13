MG - B Cabriolet - 1976

car description

Chassis number: GHD5-394843GEngine no. 18V847EH-260379Beautiful MG B unit in English green colour in very good preserved condition. It was imported to Spain in October 2007, not being registered and remained in storage until August 2017 in a closed shed (see photo 94) safe from the weather, so it has arrived to our time in good condition.The body is preserved in good condition and has no rust. The paintwork looks pretty good, although there are areas for improvement that are reflected in the photos. The soft top is new and is in perfect condition.The interior is also very well preserved without wear or important damages. The engine runs perfectly, with a lot of power and finesse in his performance, like the rest of mechanical components: change, clutch, brakes, etc. The car is in Barcelona, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.