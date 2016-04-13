loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MG - B Cabriolet - 1976

Photos Map

car description

Chassis number: GHD5-394843GEngine no. 18V847EH-260379Beautiful MG B unit in English green colour in very good preserved condition. It was imported to Spain in October 2007, not being registered and remained in storage until August 2017 in a closed shed (see photo 94) safe from the weather, so it has arrived to our time in good condition.The body is preserved in good condition and has no rust. The paintwork looks pretty good, although there are areas for improvement that are reflected in the photos. The soft top is new and is in perfect condition.The interior is also very well preserved without wear or important damages. The engine runs perfectly, with a lot of power and finesse in his performance, like the rest of mechanical components: change, clutch, brakes, etc. The car is in Barcelona, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414225
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    MG > B
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • MG - B Cabriolet - 1976

    MG B

    €7,900 - €10,270 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • MG - B - 1979

    MG B

    €13,000 - €16,900 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • MG - B roadster - 1964

    MG B

    €22,000 - €28,600 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • MG - B Tourer Ltd. Edition - 1979

    MG B

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • MG B

    1975 MG B

    £3,500 - £4,500 est.
    Leyburn , North Yorkshire
  • MG B

    MG B

    £7,000 - £9,000 est.
    United Kingdom
  • MG B

    MG B

    £12,000 - £15,000 est.
    United Kingdom
  • MG B

    MG B

    £8,000 - £10,000 est.
    United Kingdom
  • MG - B Cabriolet - 1976

    MG B

    €7,900 - €10,270 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • MG - B - 1979

    MG B

    €13,000 - €16,900 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • MG - B roadster - 1964

    MG B

    €22,000 - €28,600 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • MG - B Tourer Ltd. Edition - 1979

    MG B

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • MG B

    1975 MG B

    £3,500 - £4,500 est.
    Leyburn , North Yorkshire
  • MG B

    MG B

    £7,000 - £9,000 est.
    United Kingdom
  • MG B

    MG B

    £12,000 - £15,000 est.
    United Kingdom
  • MG B

    MG B

    £8,000 - £10,000 est.
    United Kingdom
€7,900 - €10,270 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!