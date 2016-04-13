1972 MGB Roadster 15 miles since completion

car description

This is an excellent opportunity to buy a fully rebuilt MGB Roadster that has covered only 15 miles since completion. The car is outstanding throughout and has been completely rebuilt by a restoration specialist who had intended to keep the car. The project began in 2010 with the plan for the end result being an MGB better than when it left the factory. Arguably it is indeed that with some nice upgrades to include high torque starter motor, oil cooler and an engine bay and underside that could win shows.

Back in 2010 the car was purchased by its recent owner as a stalled project that was part way through a body rebuild using brand new Heritage or Steelcraft panels to include new wings, doors, boot lid, floor pans and sills. On initial purchase the bodyshell was taken to a specialist bodywork restorer and completed to an exceptionally high standard. On completion of the panel work and gap setting, the entire bodyshell was painted inside, outside and underneath. The shell was then re-delivered to its owner ready for a mechanical rebuild, re-trim and re-fit.

The project continued into 2011 but then was once again stalled due to business demand and various major restoration projects, m