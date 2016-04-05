loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MGA 1600 Roadster 1960

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MGA 1600 1960 restored, power brakes This fully restored MGA Roadster has a fabulous Midnight Blue paint and chrome wire wheels. The fabulous interior has black leather and dashboard in the colour of the paint with chrome clocks. The MGA 1600 is upgraded with an electronic ignition, disc brakes and power brakes. This MG drives great. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mga 1600cc roadster 1960 blue black-leather restored convertible leather black-interior mg a rwd 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415127
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > A
  • Year
    1960
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!