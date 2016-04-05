MGA 1600 Roadster 1960

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MGA 1600 1960 restored, power brakes This fully restored MGA Roadster has a fabulous Midnight Blue paint and chrome wire wheels. The fabulous interior has black leather and dashboard in the colour of the paint with chrome clocks. The MGA 1600 is upgraded with an electronic ignition, disc brakes and power brakes. This MG drives great. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.