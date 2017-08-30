loading Loading please wait....
MGA 1600 Roadster 1959

€43,950 (£40,702.10)
car description

MGA 1600 Roadster 1959 Dove Grey In 1959 delivered MGA 1600 Roadster, provided with the beautiful original MG Dove Grey paint with chrome wire wheels. The interior has the dashboard in paint colour with chrome clocks. The seats have red leather upholstery. A beautiful colour combination with the exterieur. The MGA 1600 has disc brakes at the front and is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mga 1600cc roadster 1959 grey red-leather convertible leather red-interior mg a rwd 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308744
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > A
  • Year
    1959
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

