SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MGA 1600 MKII De Luxe 1962 fully restored Only 313 examples of the unique MGA 1600 MK2 De Luxe were delivered. The De Luxe Version was built on the chassis of the Twin Cam. This MGA was built in 1962 and fully in detail restored. The MGA was delivered in the original colour combination Alamo Beige with grey soft top, new chromeparts and the original Twin Cam wheels. The MGA De Luxe is provided with disc brakes all around and drives great. The interior has burgundy red leather and extra comfortable seats. Even the dashboard is provided with leather and this is a great combination with the chrome clocks. This unique and rare MGA De Luxe drives perfect and is a real collector’s item. Car has European title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.