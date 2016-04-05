MG MGA Roadster 1959

car description

MGA Roadster 1959 fully restored This MGA Roadster is fully restored and provided with new black paint and new chrome wire wheels. The interieur has cognac leather upholstery and the fabulous dashboard with chrome clocks, very chic in combination with the exterior. This MG is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.