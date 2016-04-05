loading Loading please wait....
MG MGA Roadster 1959

MGA Roadster 1959 fully restored This MGA Roadster is fully restored and provided with new black paint and new chrome wire wheels. The interieur has cognac leather upholstery and the fabulous dashboard with chrome clocks, very chic in combination with the exterior. This MG is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    404444
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > A
  • Derivative
    Roadster
  • Year
    1959
