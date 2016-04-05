MG MGA MKII Cabriolet 1962

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT MGA MKII 1962, powerful 1800CC engine, disc brakes in very good condition The MGA was built from 1955 till 1962, developed by Albert Sydney Enever who was also responsable for his successor, the MGB. The first 3 prototypes of the MGA were presented during Le Mans in 1955. With the low and aerodynamic body a real English 2 seat Roadster. This is a MKII with a powerful 1800CC engine. So this car is suited for driving in moutainous areas. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.