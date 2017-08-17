loading Loading please wait....
MG MGA Coupe 1958

POA
SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT MGA coupe 1958 chrome wire wheels in very good condition The MGA was built from 1955 till 1962 in different versions such as a coupe, very rare nowadays because the parts of the MGA coupe were used for the MGA cabriolet. This is a 1958 MGA coupe and has the original 1795 CC, 4 cyl, 96 HP MG engine. Optical and technical in very good condition. The beautiful red paint is a great combination with the wood- and chromeparts. This beautiful MGA coupe is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive mg mga coupe 1958 red a rwd 2wd

  • Ad ID
    304593
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > A
  • Derivative
    Coupe
  • Year
    1958
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

