MG MGA Coupe 1958

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT MGA coupe 1958 chrome wire wheels in very good condition The MGA was built from 1955 till 1962 in different versions such as a coupe, very rare nowadays because the parts of the MGA coupe were used for the MGA cabriolet. This is a 1958 MGA coupe and has the original 1795 CC, 4 cyl, 96 HP MG engine. Optical and technical in very good condition. The beautiful red paint is a great combination with the wood- and chromeparts. This beautiful MGA coupe is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.