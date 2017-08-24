MG MGA Cabriolet 1961

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT MGA 1622 MKII Roadster 1961 Old English White restored The MGA Mark II was built between 1960 and 1962 and distinguishes itself by another grill, othe taillights and a 1622 CC engine instead of 1584 CC. This is a 1961 MGA 1622 MKII cabriolet. In Holland since 1997 and has had only 1 owner. It is an older restoration, but the car still is in a very good condition. Paint in colour Old English White, chrome wire wheels and red leather interior with a wooden steering wheel. 1622 CC 90 HP engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox. The car also has a black softtop and a chrome luggagerack. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.