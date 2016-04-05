MG MGA Cabriolet 1958

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MGA 1958 Cabriolet chrome wire wheels 1958 MGA convertible. This English Roadster is in a relatively good condition with some traces of use. The car has the original 1489 CC 60 HP engine. Runs and drives very well. So a nice and good driving car to drive the way it is and make even more beautiful in the future.