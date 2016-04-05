MG MGA Cabriolet 1957

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT MG A 1957 cabriolet British Racing Green, restored 5 speed gearbox A beautiful 1957 MGA convertible in the original colour British Racing Green with chrome wire wheels. The car is restored and has a very chic combination of colour, beautiful chrome and interior. The interior has beautiful beige leather with green piping. The dashboard has ton-sur-ton paint with a beige leather decorative frame. Technics are upgraded with a revised 1798 CC, 96 HP engine and the car has a revised 5 speed manual gearbox. So a very beautiful MGA. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.