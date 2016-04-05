MG MGA Cabriolet 1956

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MGA 1956 Old English White revised and upgraded with 1800 CC engine In 1955 MG presented the MGA at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The design was different from the earlier MG models. The MGA was built from 1955 till 1962. This is a 1956 MGA in the colour Old English White. The black leather interior is in very good condition also. The car has a 1798 CC, 4 cyl, 95 HP engine. The motor is completely revised and in very good condition. The car has a manual gearbox. The MGA is an interesting investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.