MG MGA 1961

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MGA 1600 cabriolet Old English White in topcondition 1961 MGA cabriolet in topcondition. The car is fully restored. Paint is Old English White with burgundy red interior. This English roadster has a 1588 cc 80 hp engine. The car has leather interior, chrome wire wheels, wooden steering wheel, wooden dashboard and a beautiful mohair softtop. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.