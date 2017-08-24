MG MGA 1600 Cabriolet 1960

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT MGA 1600 Cabriolet 1960 disc brakes chrome wire wheels in topcondition MG had produced the MGA from 1955 till 1962. The most models were sold abroad, were the car was very popular. This is a 1960 MGA 1600 in topcondition. The car has the original 1588CC, 4 cyl, 80 HP engine. The motor and the manual gearbox are technically in very good condition. The car has beautiful black paint, which is beautiful in combination with the red leather interior. The cabrio top and doors also have red upholstery. This MGA is an interesting investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.