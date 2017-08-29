car description

MGA Roadster Fully Restored and probably one of the finest examples available



We see many MGA roadsters but very few of this quality, it has covered just 5400miles since being restored in 1999 and still presenting flawlessly, a real testament to its restorer. .



This MGA has been maintained without regard to cost for the last 26 years.



Key points



British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate of manufacture showing it is finished in its factory colours

Only 2 owners since being fully restored in 1990, current owner for 12 years

Summer use only with only 6,500 miles since being fully restored in 1990

International Concourse finalist

Comprehensive history file, including photographs and invoices for restoration and servicing since 1990

Previously owned by British Touring Car racing driver Vince Woodman

Unleaded conversion



She came off the MG production line on 7 July 1959 and was exported to North America on 8 July 1959 as a LHD car, finished in Old English white with black

interior and grey weather equipment.



Purchased by British Touring Car racing driver Vince Woodman at the end of 1989. The import documentation confirms the car was residing in the British Virgin Islands and its body colour had been changed to red.

The new owner had purchased the car with the intention of entering it for Concourse competition. Consequently, it was subjected to a full nut and bolt restoration by Jaguar E-Type specialist Stephen R Hather.

At this time, the car was converted from LHD to RHD.



The car, now registered VMW 3, was entered in Concourse and reached the International Final of the Benson & Hedges Classics Concourse in September 1991.



Following showing in many Concourse events, MGA No. 71539 was restored again after just 1,100 miles in 1998/9. The speedometer was replaced at this time and is currently showing 5,400 miles.



The car was purchased by the previous owner in September 2005. Since then it has been keep in a dry heated and dehumidified garage, serviced regularly and used very lightly for summer runs in dry weather only.



When this owner moved from the UK to Czech Republic, he took the car with him and it was re-registered as a Czech Old-timer on 5 May 2009 with the registration number 01V 2800.



As offered, MGA No. 71539 is period correct in original factory colours.



The only changes to the original specification have been the addition of a Chrome boot rack (1990 restoration), fitting of an OE specification front anti roll bar and the fabrication of a manifold heat shield to prevent fuel evaporation, a common problem with MGA’s.



The most desirable of colour combinations, having the expensive and rare Moss steering wheel really sets this car apart from others. Full wet weather equipment and tool roll



The body lines and paint finish are incredibly well detailed so early viewing is highly recommended



Currently being re-registered with DVLA

Export enquiries welcome

Explore your purchasing power through flexible payment plans designed specifically for this sector

