Messerschmitt - KR200 - 1955

car description

Barn findRef. chassis 54467 (photo)Sale without document.Displayed mileage: 2.339 km complete vehicle Standstill Sachs engine, loose. Engine number 0034049 (photo)Underbody and chassis relatively clean and healthy, little or no corrosion on the floorHardtop,missing a sliding windows and the window on the left side.The sale included new spare parts: nose and 2 front wings, value €1500 (invoice)This vehicle can be viewed and picked-up in Brussels, Belgium.