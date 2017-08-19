loading Loading please wait....
Messerschmitt - KR200 - 1955

€13,001 - €16,901.30 (£11,879.01 - £15,442.72)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Barn findRef. chassis 54467 (photo)Sale without document.Displayed mileage: 2.339 km complete vehicle Standstill Sachs engine, loose. Engine number 0034049 (photo)Underbody and chassis relatively clean and healthy, little or no corrosion on the floorHardtop,missing a sliding windows and the window on the left side.The sale included new spare parts: nose and 2 front wings, value €1500 (invoice)This vehicle can be viewed and picked-up in Brussels, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305455
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Messerschmitt > KR200
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

