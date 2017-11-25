Mercury - Cougar XR7 Convertible - 1969

car description

In beautiful condition, Mercury Cougar convertible. The Cougar was the performance icon of Mercury and the upgrade to the Ford Mustang. This Cougar convertible features the XR7 interior trim.The car starts, runs, brakes and drives well. Including: power steering, power brakes and disc brakes.The engine is a 302 cui 5.0L V8 equipped with an Edelbrock performance intake and an Edelbrock 4 barrel carburetor. The engine starts and runs very nicely and delivers a lot of power. The C4 automatic transmission shifts well.The interior is in very good condition, clean and fresh. The upholstery is beautiful, the carpet set is new.Very nice electric canvas roof, it works well, with glass rear window.Paintwork looks nice and shiny.The photos are a part of the description.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in De Meern, the Netherlands.