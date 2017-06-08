loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz W123

WELCOME TO PTT BUMPER – THE BEST BUMPER FOR CLASSIC CAR!
We are experienced over 10 years in manufacturing and supplying bumpers for customers over the world!
All models of our bumpers such as VOLKSWAGEN, VOLVO, MERCEDES BENZ, OPEL REKORD, JAGUAR, TRIUMPH, RENAULT, etc, are made of one the best solid stainless steel SAE 304 which never gets rusty, 1.5-2mm thickness and polished surface!
Moreover, our products are always available for sales; it will be delivered right to your door within 3-4 days!
Please feel free to contact us for any additional information or inquiry!
THE CONTACT DETAILS:
Ms.Anna
PHAM TAN TAI CO., LTD.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403198
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > W123
  • Year
    pre 1900
Anna Nguyen
Email Dealer >>

