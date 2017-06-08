loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz 240 TD 1984

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 240 TD estate 1984 sunroof Originally German delivered W123 in the fabulous colour Dunkelblau (904). The interior has blue cloth (052) and looks as new. This marvellous car has his first paint and the original sunroof. All documents and severeal invoices are present. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    415134
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > W123
  • Year
    1984
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

