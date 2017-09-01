MERCEDES SLS SLS AMG 2013

car description

2013 SLS Coupe 6.3 AMG Designo Metallic Mystic White, Designo Classic Red /Black Exclusive Nappa Leather. Fitted with Black Matt Finshed 19-inch/20-inch 10-spoke AMG Forged Wheels, Silver Brake Calipers. AMG Interior. AMG Black Exterior Mirrors. AMG Performance Steering Wheel. Blind Spot Assist. Garage Door Opener (integrated into rear view mirror). Telephone Pre-wiring with Hands-free Facility. Sat/Nav, Reversing Camera, UK Supplied. Full Mercedes Service History. Freshly Serviced. Fantastic Condition Throughout. AMG Performance Studio Edition. GBP 176,950.00. This is a One owner Car, A Doctor.