loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES SLS SLS AMG 2013

Compare this car
£176,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

2013 SLS Coupe 6.3 AMG Designo Metallic Mystic White, Designo Classic Red /Black Exclusive Nappa Leather. Fitted with Black Matt Finshed 19-inch/20-inch 10-spoke AMG Forged Wheels, Silver Brake Calipers. AMG Interior. AMG Black Exterior Mirrors. AMG Performance Steering Wheel. Blind Spot Assist. Garage Door Opener (integrated into rear view mirror). Telephone Pre-wiring with Hands-free Facility. Sat/Nav, Reversing Camera, UK Supplied. Full Mercedes Service History. Freshly Serviced. Fantastic Condition Throughout. AMG Performance Studio Edition ;;GBP 176,950.00 ;;This is a One owner Car, A Doctor;;;;;;Mercedes SLS: a tearful farewell;As Mercedes announces it is to bring the curtain down early on its SLS supercar next summer, Michael Harvey finds himself sorry to see it go;Michael Harvey;By Michael Harvey;December 06, 2013 16:48;;There is something just very right about sitting behind an engine as magnificent as the hand-made 6.2-litre AMG V8.;;;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309101
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/09/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    6.208
  • Engine Model
    SLS AMG
Email Dealer >>

Gomshall, Surrey Hills
Guildford, GU5 9QB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed