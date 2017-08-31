loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG Roadster

£159,950
19'/20' AMG 5-Twin Spoke Alloys
Bang And Olufsen Sound System
Reverse Camera
Airscarf
COMAND APS Including Navigation
Electric Drivers Seat & Exterior Mirrors With Memory
Exterior Folding Mirrors
Bi-Xenon Headlamps
Media Interface
Daytime Running Lights
Black Alcantara Roof lining
AMG Aluminium Trim
Luxury Automatic Climate Control. Anti-Theft System
Handsfree
Auto Dimming Interior And Exterior Mirrors
Red Brae Calipers
DAB Radio
Dealer/Manufacturer Warranty
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History

mercedes benz sls amg roadster grey alcantara alloy-wheels fsh sat-nav warranty xenon 2012 convertible fast german petrol gull-wing

  • Ad ID
    308953
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLS
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    4600 mi
159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

