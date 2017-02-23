car description

The Mercedes-Benz SLS “Sport Leicht Super” AMG is a front engined, two seat luxury sports car developed by AMG as a direct replacement for the SLR McLaren. The SLS was launched at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show as a spiritual successor to the 300SL ‘Gullwing'. The SLS was assembled largely by hand with the chassis and aluminium body shell produced by Magna Styer in Graz, Austria before being transferred to Sindelfingen Germany for assembly. The elegant, long bonnet, sculpted sides and the short yet muscular rear section make the SLS an outstandingly beautiful car. Powered by 6.2 litre V8 engine that propels the SLS AMG to a top speed of 197mph and allowing you to blast from 0-62mph in a mere 3.8 seconds. A plethora of active safety measures, from the Electronic Stability Programme to auto-dimming rear lights, help keep the driver stable, comfortable and focused on the road ahead.

The Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Coupe offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2011 “60 plate” which has covered a mere 18239 miles. Finished in Imola Grey Metallic with Black leather interior. This stunning SLS boasts a comprehensive Mercedes main dealer service history having been carried out most recently by JCT600 Merc