car description

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG coupe 2009, completely new, never been registered The Mercedes Benz SLS AMG was presented at the end of 2009, inspired by the legendary 300SL Gullwing. Both cars have a long front, doors as wings and the seats are relatively far to the back. This is a 2009 Meredes-Benz coupe, never been registered so that’s why the car has driven only 65 kms. The paint is in colour Iridium Silver and interior in colour Classic Red. The car has the hand built 6208 CC AMG V8 engine with 571 HP, 7-speed automatic gearbox with double clutch. The SLS AMG is no longer built, so this car is a good investment with a lot of potential.