19"/20" AMG 10 Spoke Design Forged Alloys, AMG Ceramic Brakes, Classic Red Single Tone Designo Exclusive Leather, Reversing Camera, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Telephone Pre-Wiring With Hands Free Facility, Garage Door Opener (Integrated In Rear-View Mirror), Impeccable Service History, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
COMAND Including Navigation Update, Media Interface, Digital Radio, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Auto Dimming Rear View & Drivers Exterior Mirror, Electrically Adjustable Seat Memory, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights (LED), AMG Speedshift DCT 7 Speed Sports Transmission, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Headlamp Wash, Black Alcantara Roof Liner, AMG Aluminium Trim, Adaptive Brake Lights, Iridium Silver Metallic Paint.
romans international 2010 mercedes sls amg silver 7-speed alcantara alloy-wheels ceramic-brakes leather metallic sat-nav xenon fast german petrol gull-wing
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom