2010 Mercedes SLS AMG

19"/20" AMG 10 Spoke Design Forged Alloys, AMG Ceramic Brakes, Classic Red Single Tone Designo Exclusive Leather, Reversing Camera, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Telephone Pre-Wiring With Hands Free Facility, Garage Door Opener (Integrated In Rear-View Mirror), Impeccable Service History, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
COMAND Including Navigation Update, Media Interface, Digital Radio, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Auto Dimming Rear View & Drivers Exterior Mirror, Electrically Adjustable Seat Memory, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights (LED), AMG Speedshift DCT 7 Speed Sports Transmission, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Headlamp Wash, Black Alcantara Roof Liner, AMG Aluminium Trim, Adaptive Brake Lights, Iridium Silver Metallic Paint.

  • Ad ID
    403771
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLS
  • Mileage
    4695 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

