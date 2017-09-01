loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Compare this car
£259,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

Accessories

19" Alloy Wheels, ABS, Adjustable Steering Column, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Aluminium trim, Automatic Dimming Mirror, Automatic headlamps, Bi Xenon Headlights with Wash System, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Bose Sound System, CD Player, Carbon-ceramic Brake, Central Door Locking, Cruise Control, EBD and ASR, ESP, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Electric lumbar adjustment, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, F1 Paddle Shift Gearbox, First Aid Kit, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Immobiliser, Interior Carpet Set, LED brake lights, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Leather upholstery, Metallic Paint, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Multiple airbags, Navigation System, On Board Computer, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Remote central door locking, Telephone, Tracker

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309076
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLR
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    20425 mi
  • Engine Size
    5.4
  • Engine Model
    5.4 Petrol
Email Dealer >>

The Hawthornes, Gill Lane, Walmer Bridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 5QN
Preston, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed