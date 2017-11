car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 2005 only driven 377 km from new The Mercedes-Benz SLR MCLaren is a great sportscar, developed by Mercedes with McLaren. This unique car is produced on November 29, 2005 and has neve been registered. The car has only driven 377 km! Almost new ,and it shows, even the stickers of delivery are on the windshield. The cas has beautiful red leather interior. The 5400CC, 8cyl, 634 HP engine is originally hand built. A Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren will no longer be produced, that’s why this car in almost new condition is very unique.