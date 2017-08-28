loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES SLK SLK350 2005

£5,490
car description

FINANCE AVAILABLE FROM GBP 183 A MONTH NO DEP, FULL BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS + AIR SCARF, PARROT BLUETOOTH, WELL CARED FOR EXAMPLE - JUST TAKEN BACK IN PART EXCHANGE, 7 MERCEDES and SPECIALIST SERVICES, LAST SERVICED AT MERCEDES @ 113654 MILES, 2 KEYS, All 4 tyres Michelin, Upgrades - Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Heated Seats, Next MOT due 30/04/2018, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Computer, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Spare Wheel (Space Saver). 2 seats, Plate not included in sale, Silver.;;OWN FOR GBP 183.15 X 36 MONTHS WITH NO DEPOSIT - SUBJECT TO STATUS, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS.;;FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1974.;;For more information, to check availability or to arrange a viewing please call 07973 321469.;;Competitive finance and PCP rates available call for a quote, GBP 5,490;;PLEASE CHECK OUR LATEST REVIEWS AT: http://www.autotrader.co.uk/services/car-dealers/uk/east-midlands/nottinghamshire/mansfield/clements-quality-cars-mansfield-dpp-18070/reviews/true

Accessories

ABS Air Conditioning Airscarf Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Cruise Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Electric Roof Electric Windows Front Heated Seats HPI Clear Metallic Paint Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308322
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    116000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.498
  • Engine Model
    SLK350
Central Drive, Shirebrook, Mansfield
Mansfield, NG20 8BA, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

