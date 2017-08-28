MERCEDES SLK SLK350 2005

car description

FINANCE AVAILABLE FROM GBP 183 A MONTH NO DEP, FULL BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS + AIR SCARF, PARROT BLUETOOTH, WELL CARED FOR EXAMPLE - JUST TAKEN BACK IN PART EXCHANGE, 7 MERCEDES and SPECIALIST SERVICES, LAST SERVICED AT MERCEDES @ 113654 MILES, 2 KEYS, All 4 tyres Michelin, Upgrades - Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Heated Seats, Next MOT due 30/04/2018, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Computer, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Spare Wheel (Space Saver). 2 seats, Plate not included in sale, Silver.;;OWN FOR GBP 183.15 X 36 MONTHS WITH NO DEPOSIT - SUBJECT TO STATUS, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS.;;FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1974.;;For more information, to check availability or to arrange a viewing please call 07973 321469.;;Competitive finance and PCP rates available call for a quote, GBP 5,490;;PLEASE CHECK OUR LATEST REVIEWS AT: http://www.autotrader.co.uk/services/car-dealers/uk/east-midlands/nottinghamshire/mansfield/clements-quality-cars-mansfield-dpp-18070/reviews/true