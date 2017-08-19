MERCEDES SLK SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT 2013 Auto Diesel Silver

car description

Mercedes-Benz SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 7G-Tronic Plus 2dr (start/stop) 1LadyOwner FMSH, 2013 (13 reg), Convertible, 37,000 miles, Automatic, 2143cc, Diesel, Nice 1 Lady Owner + Dealer Example With Full Mercedes-Benz Service And Just Had B Service, With Lovely Spec And Just Had All 4 Wheels Professionally Refurbished., Upgrades - Cup Holders, Ashtray/Cigarette Lighter, Designo Seat Belts - Red, Standard Features - DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Air Conditioning, Start/Stop System, Tinted Glass - Green, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Electric Windows (2), Upholstery - Leather, 18in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with (Front 235/40 Tyres and Rear 255/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Audio 20 Radio - 5.8in Colour Display, Integrated 6 - Disc CD Changer (MP3 Compatible), Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Alarm System. 2 seats, Silver, Serviced By Mercedes Walsall 06/2014 @ 11,415 Miles, 09/2015 @ 19,821 Miles and Just Had B Service 07/2017 @ 36,079 Miles Including Air/Oil Fuel Filter and Brake Fluid. Full Service History Complete with Full Original Book Pack and Both Remote Keys. HPI Clear and Ready to Drive Away. Non Smoker, Please be aware that the specification of the vehicle above can sometimes differ as a result of the use of third party data., Opening Times, 9-6pm Monday to Friday , 9-4pm Saturday , Closed Sundays, Other times available by prior appointment., Finance Arranged Fully FCA Authorised, GBP 15,990 p/x welcome