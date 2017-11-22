loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES SLK SLK200 KOMPRESSOR ROADSTER 2005

car description

2005 55 Mercedes Slk 200 Kompressor Roadster Rare manual gearbox ; ;(Number plate is not included in sale) ;;A stunning and rare manual example just 68000 miles with full service history.;;Finished in Mercedes obsidian Black met with black fluted leather, sport seats, Cruise control, Mercedes anodised alloys, lip spoiler on boot lid , blue tooth , With iPod connections, roll hoops , fitted wind deflector. Fully electric vario roof .;; Recent new Pirelli tyres and major service including plugs and brake fluid ;;The car is in immaculate condition inside and out and drives perfectly.;;A genuine well built modern classic sports car ;;hpi clear with full book pack/fully stamped service book, tool kit, both keys . ;;GBP 5995 ( px and down trades on request) ;;Delivery available to your door nationwide.;Viewing 7 days a week by appointment only please;Similar cars always wanted for stock please go to web site for more details on selling your car

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403610
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/11/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.796
  • Engine Model
    SLK200 KOMPRESSOR ROADSTER
11 Carrshill Close, Costessey Norwich NR8 5DW
NR8 5DW
United Kingdom

