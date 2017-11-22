MERCEDES SLK SLK200 KOMPRESSOR ROADSTER 2005

car description

2005 55 Mercedes Slk 200 Kompressor Roadster Rare manual gearbox ; ;(Number plate is not included in sale) ;;A stunning and rare manual example just 68000 miles with full service history.;;Finished in Mercedes obsidian Black met with black fluted leather, sport seats, Cruise control, Mercedes anodised alloys, lip spoiler on boot lid , blue tooth , With iPod connections, roll hoops , fitted wind deflector. Fully electric vario roof .;; Recent new Pirelli tyres and major service including plugs and brake fluid ;;The car is in immaculate condition inside and out and drives perfectly.;;A genuine well built modern classic sports car ;;hpi clear with full book pack/fully stamped service book, tool kit, both keys . ;;GBP 5995 ( px and down trades on request)