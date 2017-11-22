loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES SLK SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2005

Map

car description

VERY LOW MILEAGE,SUPERB CONDITION,Electric convertible roof,full black leather seats,heated front seats,drivers electric seat with memory function,front and rear park sensors,17" alloy wheels,6 cd changer,dual zone climate control,air conditioning,cruise control,electric retractable wing mirrors, Next MOT due 13/09/2018, Service history, 2 seats, Metallic Silver, AIR SCARF,6 SPEED MANUAL,electric windows,remote central locking,power steering,abs,front airbags,runs and drives superb,must be seen, MANY MORE CARS ON OUR WEBSITE www.ttscarsales.co.uk PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, GBP 6,695

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403604
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/11/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    36478 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.796
  • Engine Model
    SLK200 KOMPRESSOR
£6,695

Archer Road, Millhouses, Sheffield
Sheffield, S8 0JX, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

