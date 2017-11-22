MERCEDES SLK SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2005

VERY LOW MILEAGE,SUPERB CONDITION,Electric convertible roof,full black leather seats,heated front seats,drivers electric seat with memory function,front and rear park sensors,17" alloy wheels,6 cd changer,dual zone climate control,air conditioning,cruise control,electric retractable wing mirrors, Next MOT due 13/09/2018, Service history, 2 seats, Metallic Silver, AIR SCARF,6 SPEED MANUAL,electric windows,remote central locking,power steering,abs,front airbags,runs and drives superb,must be seen, MANY MORE CARS ON OUR WEBSITE www.ttscarsales.co.uk PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, GBP 6,695
Archer Road, Millhouses, Sheffield
Sheffield, S8 0JX, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom