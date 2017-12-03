MERCEDES SLK SLK200 KOMPRESSOR 2004

car description

A Truly Lovely SLK 200 Automatic, Just One previous Owner, Full Service History + MOT until October 2018 with No Advisories., Full Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Front + Rear Parking Sensors, One Touch Electronic Roof, 6 CD Changer Radio Stereo, Climate Control Air Conditioning, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Traction Control ESP, Electric Windows (Front), Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Twin Exhaust, Alarm, Computer, Body Coloured Bumpers + Door Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Steering Rake Adjustment, Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering, 2 Keys, 1 Previous Owner !!, Full Service History, Last Service 9th June 2017 @ 75610 miles, MOT 15th October 2018, No Advisories on Last MOT, HPI Clear Report to Hand, Excellent Condition Both Inside + Out, Looks and Drives Superb, First to Drive Will Buy !!. 2 seats, Silver, We are open 7 days a Week, 3 - 24 Months all Inclusive warranties are available on all our Cars, All major Credit + Debit Cards Taken, Collection from our local train station can be arranged upon request.