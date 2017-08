MERCEDES SLK 1.8 SLK200 KOMPRESSOR CONVERTIBLE 2DR TIP AUTO 2010

car description

** FINANCE AVAILABLE FROM 8.9% APR ** JUST 21,057 MILES FROM NEW ** TWO PRIVATE OWNERS FROM NEW ** PREVIOUSLY SOLD AND SERVICED BY OURSELVES ** FULL SERVICE HISTORY ** MOT UNTIL 10TH MAY 2018 ** AN IMMACULATE EXAMPLE THROUGHOUT WITH GREEN METALLIC PAINTWORK ** FULL BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING ** THREE STAGE AIR SCARFS (NECK LEVEL HEATING) ** THREE STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS ** FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS ** 5x2 SPOKE 18" ALLOY WHEELS ** BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE READY ** CRUISE CONTROL WITH SPEED LIMITER ** AIR CONDITIONING ** DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL ** AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS ** ELECTRIC MIRRORS ** ELECTRIC WINDOWS ** FRONT FOG LIGHTS WITH CHROME SURROUNDS ** GLOSS BLACK FRONT GRILL WITH CHROME INSERTS ** CHROME SIDE VENTS ** CHROME BODY VENTS ** CHROME EXHAUST TWIN TAILPIPES ** SPORT/COMFORT DRIVING MODES ** LEATHER PADDED STEERING WHEEL WITH RED STITCHING ** STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS ** MERCEDES-BENZ SILL PLATES ** MERCEDES-BENZ CARPETED FOOTMATS ** AUTOMATIC/TIPTRONIC GEARBOX WITH PADDLE SHIFT GEAR CHANGE ** 2 REMOTE KEYS AVAILABLE ** 3 MONTHS PARTS/LABOUR WARRANTY ** FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN UK ** COMPLETELY MOTORING CHELTENHAM and GLOUCESTER **