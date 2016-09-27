MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK350 Automatic

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK350 Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Electric Seat Adjustment, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint, full service history, Low Mileage, CD player, Power steering, POWER HOOD, Leather interior, Metallic paint, Side airbags, Drivers airbag, Central locking, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419087
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
