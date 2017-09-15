loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK350 Auto

£5,990
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK350 Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Iridium Silver

''Lovely Condition Vehicle, Superb Drive, Very Well Looked After, Fantastic Performance, Rear Subframe Not Long Been Replaced With Receipt To Show, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Hardtop, Roll Hoops, Air Scarf, Grey Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control'', PART EXCHANGE CLEARANCE, Lovely Condition Vehicle, Superb Drive, Very Well Looked After, Fantastic Performance, Mercedes Benz Service History, Mercedes Benz Serviced At 7 20 & 28k, Mercedes Benz Specialist Serviced At 40 47 & 52k, Independent Service At 57k, Rear Subframe Not Long Been Replaced With Receipt To Show, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Hardtop, Roll Hoops, Air Scarf, Grey Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Radio CD Player, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Onboard Computer With Service Assist, Silver Dash & Door Cappings, Front Headrests, Front Armrest, Electric Windows, Power Steering, Remote Locking, PART EXCHANGE CLEARANCE, CAR WILL BE SOLD AS SEEN, SPARES OR REPAIR, TOWING ADVISED, THESE STIPULATIONS ARE PUT IN PLACE AS THE CAR IS BEING SOLD AS A PART EXCHANGE CLEARANCE, WITH NO WARRANTY AND NO RETURNS.

  • Ad ID
    328676
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Moorelands
RG249JX,
United Kingdom

