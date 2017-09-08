MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 10746 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: White
Bluetooth Telephone, Cruise control, Climate Control, USB interface, Aux input, Sports Seats, Brake assist, ABS, Alloy wheels Bluetooth Telephone, Cruise control, Climate Control, USB interface, Aux input, Sports Seats, Brake assist, ABS, Alloy wheels All cars + 196.39 admin Fee.
Big Motoring World
West Malling, ME195PL, Kent
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...