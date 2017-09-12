MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22122 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Silver
Sat Nav Ready, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Telephone, Bluetooth audio streaming, AMG body styling, Cruise control, Sports Seats, LED daytime running lights, USB interface, Aux input Sat Nav Ready, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Telephone, Bluetooth audio streaming, AMG body styling, Cruise control, Sports Seats, LED daytime running lights, USB interface, Aux input All cars + 196.39 admin Fee.
Big Motoring World
West Malling, ME195PL, Kent
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...